Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
