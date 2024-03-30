Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68,290 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $52,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.72. 2,560,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,431. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.66. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

