Dantai Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dantai Capital Ltd raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 130.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.0% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Adobe by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.60. 3,897,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.64. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

