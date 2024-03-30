Dantai Capital Ltd Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dantai Capital Ltd increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 2.2% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MSCI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MSCI by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 9.5% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6 %

MSCI stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.45. 338,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.07 and its 200 day moving average is $537.90. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

