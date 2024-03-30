Dantai Capital Ltd Sells 23,840 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dantai Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1 %

BABA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,073,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517,405. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

