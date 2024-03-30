Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of DAWN opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -1.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,781 shares of company stock worth $722,960. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after buying an additional 769,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,638,000 after purchasing an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

