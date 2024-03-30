Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $28.28 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $451.17 million and $4.99 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $28.28 or 0.00040283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00111892 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018190 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,955,788 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

