Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (JEPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 228,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Get Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.