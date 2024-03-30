Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT) Plans $0.34 Monthly Dividend

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPYT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.39. 55,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,940. Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

