Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
RSP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. 3,728,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.