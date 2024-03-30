Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. 1,262,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.