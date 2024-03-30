Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.32. 1,784,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.99. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $348.38 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

