Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 71 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $281.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

