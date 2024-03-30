Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,288,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,311,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

