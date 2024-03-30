Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CAT traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.78 and its 200-day moving average is $288.33. The company has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $367.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

