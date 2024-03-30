Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of CGXU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 362,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,323. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

