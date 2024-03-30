Delta Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,587,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $89.71 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

