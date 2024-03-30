Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

