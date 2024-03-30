Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

