Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,157,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

