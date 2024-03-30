Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,781 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Delta Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,781 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 356,880 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 69,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 6,519,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.