Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 309 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Delta Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. 9,674,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,587. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

