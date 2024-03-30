Delta Financial Group Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after buying an additional 1,180,982 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 681,208 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 518,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,448. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

