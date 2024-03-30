Delta Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.23. 14,348,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,753,720. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

