Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Shares Up 0.5%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49. 448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

