DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. DexCom has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

