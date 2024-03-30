dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.42 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.42 million and $123,112.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00145744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008617 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,281,119 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9718803 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $104,489.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

