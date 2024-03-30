DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.
DRH opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
