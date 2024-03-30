DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $224.94

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $224.94 and last traded at $224.86, with a volume of 832710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

