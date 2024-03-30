DigiByte Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $255.44 million and $17.41 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,233.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.02 or 0.00861435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00146415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00055430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00186810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00142443 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,917,866,197 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.