Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Shares Up 19.7%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACUGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $61.35. Approximately 5,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWACU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

