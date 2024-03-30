Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Purchased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

