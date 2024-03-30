Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 1,304,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

