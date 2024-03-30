Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $178.95

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.95 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 201.10 ($2.54). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 195.05 ($2.46), with a volume of 12,412,016 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.77) in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.61).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
