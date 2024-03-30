Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.25

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $111.90, with a volume of 383087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.76.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 136,622 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $6,457,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,885,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

