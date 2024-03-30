Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 7,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOTO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 40,693 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

