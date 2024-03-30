Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.96.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.
