Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 29th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Dollar General by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.