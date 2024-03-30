dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.87

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.87 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 84.90 ($1.07). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09), with a volume of 590,765 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.89. The company has a market capitalization of £263.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

