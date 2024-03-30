Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Dover worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $177.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $178.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.