DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.14

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €41.14 ($44.72) and last traded at €40.78 ($44.33), with a volume of 105768 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.90 ($44.46).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.38.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

