Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

ETN stock opened at $312.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $317.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

