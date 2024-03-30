Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
EVN stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.