Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

EVN stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.