eCash (XEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65.19 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, eCash has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $65.19 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,060.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.95 or 0.00863470 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00054949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00140818 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,676,279,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,676,335,923,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.