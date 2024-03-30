ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

TSE:ECN opened at C$2.09 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.78%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

