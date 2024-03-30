ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ECN

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.