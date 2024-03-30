Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.90. 820,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.19.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

