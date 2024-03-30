Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7999 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Ecopetrol has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 160.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:EC opened at $11.84 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 165.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

