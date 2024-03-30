Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECOR

Ecora Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of ECOR opened at GBX 76.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,528.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Ecora Resources

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,255.21). 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.