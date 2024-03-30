Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Edible Garden Price Performance

Shares of Edible Garden stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

